FTFR Rule And FAR 25.981 Expert, Jetaire Group, Grows Globally With New Aircraft Fuel Tank Safety Certifications For Boeing And Airbus Models

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the aviation industry scrambles to boost internal efficiencies to offset the economic impact of COVID19, Jetaire Group's team of aircraft fuel tank compliance experts and aerospace engineers have stepped up to respond to the needs of aircraft owners all over the world. Jetaire Group, known globally for their patented aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation system called INVICTA, has been providing their unique, lightweight, and zero failure reticulated foam technology to global aviation companies seeking new safety solutions.

Superior to failure-prone Nitrogen Inerting System, Jetaire Group holds the FAA Supplement Type Certificates for the installation of INVICTA technology for the Boeing family of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft and the Airbus A320 series. As part of their ongoing expansion, they recently gained their European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification, Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) certification for their INVICTA system for the B737 from the Mexican Aviation Airworthiness Authority, and also received certification from the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) for the B737 (300-800) series aircraft. This set of certifications expand Jetaire Group's footprint into some of the most active aerospace markets in the world.

Furthermore, to help the airline industry stay competitive, Jetaire Group's experienced aerospace engineers are lending their technical expertise to expand the company's aerospace project management services. This new service provides critical aviation and avionics expertise for companies looking to streamline aerospace engineering processes and drive industry modernization.

"Our team is committed to the industry and we are focused on doing whatever it takes to help aviation companies around the world thrive," said Michael Williams, President of Jetaire Group. "After 35 years, our global team's technical and industry experience helps us effectively accelerate efficiencies, drive innovations, and improve aviation safety", he added.

To learn more about Jetaire Group's growth and expansion or to schedule an interview, please contact Joanne Sanders at jsanders@ewisecommunications.com or visit jetairegroup.com.

ABOUT JETAIRE GROUP

Jetaire Group, headquartered in Atlanta, is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm that specializes in aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation, FAR 25.981, and FTFR Rule compliance. As FAA, EASA, AFAC or ANAC aircraft fuel tank safety compliance experts and experienced aerospace engineering, for more than 35 years Jetaire Group has been trusted by aviation companies in 50 countries around the world. To learn more about Jetaire, visit jetairegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Joanne Sanders404-644-2779 257767@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftfr-rule-and-far-25-981-expert-jetaire-group-grows-globally-with-new-aircraft-fuel-tank-safety-certifications-for-boeing-and-airbus-models-301161326.html

SOURCE Jetaire Group