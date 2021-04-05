FSSolutions Achieves Accreditation From PBSA/Background Screening Credentialing Council

CHALFONT, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that FSSolutions has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

FSSolutions is proud to be officially accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association, the preeminent authority on background screening services in the United States. This accreditation confirms that FSSolutions' background screening services meet the rigorous compliance and protection requirements set forth by the BSAAP.

"We are pleased to receive PBSA accreditation as it recognizes FSSolutions' dedication and commitment to serving our clients with the highest standards of quality and compliance. The PBSA accreditation validates that FSSolutions background screening services are delivered with the highest degree of care and compliance and shows our commitment to having the most satisfied customers in our industries," said Michael Koffler, President & CEO at FSSolutions. "FSSolutions top priorities are providing quality screening services and enhanced customer and candidate experiences, and this accreditation is essential to achieving these goals."

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation to meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About FSSolutions:Founded in 1989, FSSolutions is one of the largest private third-party administrators of drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and compliance services in the country. Known for regulatory, legal, and technical expertise in policies, and procedures, FSSolutions' success is a testament to a legacy of progressive results-driven thinking. Our Background Screening team members are FCRA (Federal Credit Report Act) Certified by PBSA and led by a Board-Certified Cyber Intelligence Professional and nationally recognized Private Investigator with over 20 years of experience in the background screening industry. FSSolutions' executive team comprises leading industry experts in regulatory compliance and champions of customer service. Our distinguished medical team are keynote speakers and presenters at industry conferences and published authorities in their field. Working with FSSolutions translates into higher quality results, outstanding customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, better hiring decisions, and minimizes workplace risks. Learn more at FSSolutions.com

About PBSA®Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment, and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fssolutions-achieves-accreditation-from-pbsabackground-screening-credentialing-council-301261417.html

SOURCE FSSolutions