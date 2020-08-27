FSLY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fastly, Inc. Investors Of Investigation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fastly, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fastly, Inc. ("Fastly" or "the Company") (FSLY) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Fastly securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsly.

The investigation concerns whether Fastly and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Fastly issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information to investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Fastly shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsly. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

