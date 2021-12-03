FSD Pharma To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference On December 6th

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (" FSD Pharma" or the " Company"), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today that Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma,...

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (" FSD Pharma" or the " Company"), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today that Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual Virtual Psychedelics Conference to be held on December 6, 2021. Mr. Durkacz's presentation will be available on-demand for conference attendees starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and accessible to view on the investor relations section of FSD's website at https://ir.fsdpharma.com/news-events/events-presentations.

In addition, members of FSD Pharma's management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with FSD's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at FSDPharma@kcsa.com or an H.C. Wainwright representative directly.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc. ("FSD BioSciences") is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine ("PEA") or FSD-PEA (formerly called FSD-201). Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid, the Company is also focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-PSYCH (formerly Lucid-201) and Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid PSYCH is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

