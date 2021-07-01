Frutta Bowls To Debut In California Through Partnership With SteelCraft

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation's fastest-growing superfoods cafe franchise, has partnered with SteelCraft, a trendy outdoor eatery concept using shipping containers as the base of its design. Through the agreement, Frutta Bowls will debut its first restaurant in California late summer.

SteelCraft, based in Long Beach, CA, opened its first location in 2017 and has since become a go-to destination in the community due to events and strong neighborhood engagement. With its close placement of shipping containers, SteelCraft gives guests the ability to enjoy trendy food options, live music, and a fun outdoor atmosphere. SteelCraft is bringing on Frutta Bowls for its colorful and healthy menu items that align with their guests' preferences to balance indulgence with nutrition. For Frutta Bowls, SteelCraft's high foot traffic and California's climate makes this vertical an excellent growth opportunity.

The debut will allow Frutta Bowls to experiment entering new markets with a less-costly footprint. Non-traditional growth across all of the WOWorks family of restaurant brands - which include Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek - is a key factor on the company's growth plan. With Frutta Bowls' focus on providing quality, "better-for-you" foods, WOWorks expects Frutta Bowls will not only fit in this new concept but also successfully operate in the unique space.

"We are excited about this partnership because we know both Frutta Bowls and SteelCraft are perfect for each other. Frutta Bowls' fresh, high-quality and flavorful menu items like acai bowls, pitaya bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites are on-trend with California's climate and guest lifestyles," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks, parent company of Frutta Bowls. "We believe the unique low-cost footprint and high foot traffic opportunity associated with this restaurant debut will help introduce the Frutta Bowls brand to a new guest base and will open up many more development options on the West Coast."

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment - it serves as "fuel" that stimulates the mind, energizes the body, lifts the spirit and feeds the soul. The menu features customizable bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya and Kale that are high in antioxidants along with almonds, blueberries, oatmeal and dark chocolate to help boost immunity levels.

About Frutta BowlsFounded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey, to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

About WOWorks WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

