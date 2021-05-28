Frutta Bowls Aims To Create An "Endless Summer" By Introducing New "Retro-Cool" LTO Menu Items Each Month

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, the nation's fastest-growing superfoods café, will introduce four new limited-time only menu items to launch its Endless Summer campaign starting on June 1. Three new summer-themed smoothies and one new protein bite featuring nostalgic and retro flavors are designed to bring back fond childhood memories of summer.

&amp;amp;#160;

The new summer-only items will be available from June 1 to August 31 and will be introduced for a limited time during each summer month of to create a fresh, healthy and flavorful Endless Summer experience. They include:

Orange Cream Smoothie, available from June 1 to June 30 , is a smoothie made with fresh orange juice, Greek yogurt, banana and coconut milk.

available from , is a smoothie made with fresh orange juice, Greek yogurt, banana and coconut milk. Banana Fudge Smoothie, available from July 1 to July 31 , is a smoothie made with banana, avocado, cocoa powder, chocolate whey protein and coconut milk.

available from , is a smoothie made with banana, avocado, cocoa powder, chocolate whey protein and coconut milk. Cherry Pie Smoothie, available from August 1 to August 31 , is a smoothie made with cherries, coconut milk, vanilla whey protein and honey.

available from , is a smoothie made with cherries, coconut milk, vanilla whey protein and honey. Strawberry Shortcake Protein Bites, available from June 1 to August 31 , is a protein bite made with blueberry flax granola, graham cracker, almond butter, honey and strawberries.

Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for an exclusive, members-only Preview Day to be the very first to try the June LTO Smoothie - the Orange Cream Smoothie (available June 1 to June 30) - and the new Strawberry Shortcake Protein Bites that will be available all summer long.

"Due to COVID-19, we never 'really' got an epic summer to make special memories last year. This summer, we are going to change that with our Endless Summer campaign that is designed to bring back great memories of the nostalgic tastes of summer," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks, parent company of Frutta Bowls. "Our limited time only menu items feature 'retro-cool' flavors that we all remember enjoying as kids that really made summer a time to relax, be joyful, and to feel free."

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment - it serves as "fuel" that stimulates the mind, energizes the body, lifts the spirit and feeds the soul. The menu features customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts and Protein Bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya and Kale that are high in antioxidants along with Almonds, Blueberries, Oatmeal and Dark Chocolate to help boost immunity levels.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Frutta Bowls restaurants offers online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items - from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events - including food-safe, individually packaged meals.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey, to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts and Protein Bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frutta-bowls-aims-to-create-an-endless-summer-by-introducing-new-retro-cool-lto-menu-items-each-month-301301777.html

SOURCE Frutta Bowls