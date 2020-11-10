Fruit Punch Music Selects Blackhawk Network To Deliver Enhanced Digital Gifting Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network, has been selected by family-focused music streaming service, Fruit Punch Music, to provide its users with digital gift cards (eGifts) using Blackhawk's CashStar Consumer technology. Fruit Punch is the first family-focused music streaming app where every song is individually programmed for kids, providing worry-free entertainment for families.

"We launched Fruit Punch as a way to promote music discovery that is exciting and healthy for kids and their families, but with the overwhelming number of apps available, it can be difficult to reach our target audience," said Brian Ropp, Co-Founder and CTO, Fruit Punch Music. "By partnering with Blackhawk, we're able to leverage its expansive global network and advanced digital capabilities to grow our reach and distribution beyond traditional channels. The timing has been perfect as we introduce exciting new eGift card programs that give businesses the ability to reward their customers with gift subscriptions to Fruit Punch. These initiatives will provide even more opportunities for parents to engage in enjoyable listening experiences with their children."

Blackhawk will manage issuance and distribution for Fruit Punch's eGifts through its CashStar Consumer platform, the flexibility of which allows Fruit Punch to bring real-time egifting capabilities to its users in digital channels across devices.

"Our most recent sales data has shown that eGifts sold directly from a merchant's website are up 74% over 2019 1," said Jennifer Philo, GVP, Loyalty, Digital 3rd Party, Cashstar Consumer, Blackhawk Network. "For digital brands like Fruit Punch, it's never been more vital to be able to seamlessly engage with users wherever they are via a customized experience. Through our digital gifting platform, Fruit Punch can expand their reach while still providing an enhanced overall mobile and web gift card purchasing experience for their users."

Fruit Punch Music is available as an iOS and Android app and features a variety of engaging stations including Move Your Body, Because I'm Happy and Girl Power.

To sign up for Fruit Punch Music or purchase a gift card, click here. For more information about Blackhawk's comprehensive gift card solutions portfolio, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk NetworkBlackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving more than 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. For more information visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Fruit Punch MusicFruit Punch Music is the first ever family-focused music streaming service where every song is individually programmed for kids, providing worry-free entertainment for families. We provide peace of mind for parents through hand-curated, ad-free stations from a wide variety of genres the entire family will enjoy. For more information, visit fruitpunchapp.com.

1 Gift card growth findings are based on 2019 and 2020 sales data from Blackhawk Network.

