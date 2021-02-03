FRSHst Opens Next-Generation Restaurant In Miami With Whole-Heartedly Good Food Options

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRSHst™, the innovative fresh and healthy dining experience from Fresh Del Monte Produce has just launched in Miami, bringing the community whole-heartedly good food that is not just wholesome, but also nutritious, and comes from the soul. Farmers at heart, the FRSHst concept demonstrates our passion for fresh produce. It is evident in the six delicious food and beverage categories that incorporate the highest quality, best ingredients, including bowls, beverages, coffee, sandwiches, grab and go, and bakery.

"We want to create a bond with our consumers by putting them at the center of everything we do," said Youssef Zakharia, President and Chief Operations Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. "The launch of FRSHst cafes allows us to deliver to our consumers what is important to them: healthy, wholesome and convenient foods."

The FRSHst™ menu offering invites guests to fully customize their fresh-to-order items. Customers can take a trip around the globe for breakfast, lunch or dinner with flavors that range from Asian to Mediterranean and Latin American. Guests can also make each meal their own by adding signature toppings and sauces, or by pairing their food selection with a fresh, handmade smoothie, or a cup of freshly-brewed, craft roasted coffee.

"Our mission at FRSHst cafes is to provide an ingredient-first offering to our guests, so they may not only experience the freshest and most flavorful meals that we have to offer, but can also completely tailor each order to their liking and dietary needs," said Wissam Baghdadi FRSHst Creator and Fresh Del Monte Produce F&B Director.

The new restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday, FRSHst cafe looks forward to showcasing fresh offerings to Miami at its 241 Seville Ave, Coral Gables location. FRSHst menu offerings are also available on UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

ABOUT FRESHstFRSHst, the next generation restaurant concept store from Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. Its global menu offerings allow patrons to fully customize their food selections to best fit their liking or dietary preferences. Farmers at heart, fresh produce is the restaurant's passion. Wholesome and nutritious always, FRSHst cafes bring consumers food that's from the heart, good to the core.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTEFresh Del Monte, Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

