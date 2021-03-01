Frost & Sullivan To Examine Circular Economy Trends Transforming The Polymer Industry

Upcoming webinar to highlight how circular economy will become a reality for chemical companies in the near future SANTA CLARA, Calif.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical industry is an essential part of our modern society, creating the necessary materials to build our homes and vehicles, and keep our food safe and fresh. With population growth and increased consumption, organizations face pressure to ensure these materials are used wisely and responsibly. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has re-emphasized the importance of responsible use. Historic business models are transforming to remain competitive, and chemical companies are working in new ways to build a circular economy.

Frost & Sullivan experts Dr. Brian Balmer, Practice Area Leader—Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition, and Gautam Rashingkar, Industry Analyst, invite you to join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " How Circular Economy Trends are Transforming the Polymer Industry," on March 9 at 11 a.m. EST. The event will provide a roadmap to help navigate changes and identify key growth opportunities available in the transition to a circular economy.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5bu

Attend this briefing to:

Navigate different options available to chemical companies to achieve circularity.

Learn essential complementary concepts and enabling technologies, such as blockchain and digital tracking , that will make "circular" happen.

and , that will make "circular" happen. Identify critical challenges to the creation of a circular economy, including the abundance of low-priced virgin resins , and best practices on how to address them.

, and best practices on how to address them. Discover innovative initiatives, like responsible design for sustainability and reuse , undertaken by leading chemical companies.

and , undertaken by leading chemical companies. Explore benefits and critical business outcomes chemical companies can achieve by realizing a circular economy.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

