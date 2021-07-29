Frost & Sullivan Reveals The Top 3 Cybersecurity Challenges Faced By Asia-Pacific Enterprises

Webinar will explore how Expertise-as-a-Service can create value for enterprises and deliver better operational outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, industries and organizations have been forced to accelerate their digital capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations, sometimes leading to security gaps. The increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and a complex business environment are also driving businesses to explore solutions to help them strengthen their security posture for better cyber threat/risk management.

As a result, companies are increasingly looking to Expertise-as-a-Service to manage their security and threat management needs while focusing on their core business. These managed security services are well-equipped to help organizations deal with various challenges, ranging from a shortage of internal cybersecurity professionals to unknown cyber threats that in-house customer teams or even those with a large dedicated team fail to manage.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Kenny Yeo, Associate Director, and Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst, and Josef Figueroa, Vice President Southeast Asia, Inspira Enterprise, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Overcoming the Top 3 Cybersecurity Challenges Faced by Asia-Pacific Enterprises" on August 5 at 11 a.m. SGT. In this webinar, discover how businesses can adopt a more proactive and effective approach to protecting their infrastructure, users, and data while achieving their business goals. In addition, learn how enterprises can leverage the knowledge of experienced security analysts for simplified compliance management and enhanced security posture.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/611

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the top three cybersecurity challenges faced by IT teams in APAC , including a shortage of skilled workforce, lack of domain expertise and challenges in communicating cybersecurity best practices to relevant stakeholders.

, including a shortage of skilled workforce, lack of domain expertise and challenges in communicating cybersecurity best practices to relevant stakeholders. Gain insights into the advanced services provided by Expertise-as-a-Service solution providers, including managed detection and response, managed advanced endpoint detection and response, threat hunting, managed cloud and internet of things (IoT) security.

solution providers, including managed detection and response, managed advanced endpoint detection and response, threat hunting, managed cloud and internet of things (IoT) security. Learn why the shift from CapEx to OpEx business models is prompting an increasing number of businesses to adopt a Pay-as-you-Go model .

. Hear strategic recommendations from industry experts and actionable insights from actual use cases.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at: http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact: Melissa TanFrost & SullivanP: +65 6890 0926E: melissa.tan@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-reveals-the-top-3-cybersecurity-challenges-faced-by-asia-pacific-enterprises-301344035.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan