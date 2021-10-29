Frost & Sullivan Names Tenable A Growth And Innovation Leader In The Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, has been recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan in the firm's Frost Radar™: Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2021 report. The company, which ranked highest for consistent growth and continuous innovation, also solidified its spot as a market-leader, owning 37.3% of revenue share in the global vulnerability management market.

For organizations of all sizes to remain agile and competitive in an increasingly digital economy, the ability to rapidly adopt and integrate new technologies into corporate environments is critical. But the speed of innovation and deployment often exceeds security measures, creating new attack paths and leaving organizations exposed.

Frost & Sullivan recognized Tenable's continued product innovation which provides unified visibility and risk-based prioritization across a wide range of cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure, including modern assets, operational technology, containers, Active Directory and web applications. Backed by the industry's most comprehensive vulnerability coverage, security teams can quickly identify, investigate and prioritize the flaws most likely to impact their business. Advanced analytics and measurement capabilities from Tenable also provide CISOs with meaningful business insights, empowering them to communicate their security posture with confidence.

"Tenable's leadership in the industry is a direct result of its continued product innovation and growth — bringing deep visibility and advanced analytics to every corner of an organization's attack surface," said Swetha R K, senior industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Backed by applied research and comprehensive vulnerability coverage, Tenable has strong assessment and prioritization capabilities built into its product suite."

According to Frost & Sullivan, demand for vulnerability management will remain strong and sustained, estimating that market revenues will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% between 2020 and 2025.

"Vulnerability management has become a strategic imperative and investment for organizations operating in the digital world," said Nico Popp, chief product officer, Tenable. "Our company vision, strategy and product innovation position us as clear leaders in the market. We're excited Frost & Sullivan has recognized our current leadership in the industry and our strong potential moving forward."

To read the full Frost Radar™: Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2021 report, visit: https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/frost-sullivan-global-vulnerability-management-market-2021 .

