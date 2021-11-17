Frost & Sullivan Marks Its 60th Anniversary With A Renewed Focus On Enhanced Core Competencies And Streamlined Customer Experience

The company's new digital platform will provide an expansion of data analytics to continually improve accuracy and service delivery SAN ANTONIO, Nov.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a world-renowned driver of growth opportunity pipelines for the world's most influential companies, today marked the 60th anniversary of the company's founding in New York by Lore A. Frost and Dan L. Sullivan. The company plans to highlight the progress made in strengthening its core competency of identifying growth opportunities for clients, as well as highlighting strategies to bring this expertise to even more companies in the coming decades.

"Sixty years ago, Frost & Sullivan launched with a vision to help customers identify growth opportunities that others miss," explained David Frigstad, Chairman and co-owner at Frost & Sullivan. "For our next sixty years, we are investing in a major transformation in the way we enable future growth potential for our customers."

As Frost & Sullivan centers its service offerings, the company announced multiple initiatives to scale its primary business while improving accuracy and service delivery. In addition to this company-wide reorganization around the growth pipeline vision, Frost & Sullivan is building a new digital platform that will serve as the core of the company's customer experience. This platform will lay the foundation for the expanded use of data analytics to continually improve the accuracy of growth opportunity projections.

"Our new platform represents a single source of truth and streamlined customer experience for the next sixty years," explained Shahed Amanullah, VP of Customer Experience at Frost & Sullivan. "We are committed to using technology to scale and refine our core value proposition and make the discovery of new growth opportunities a delightful experience."

Frost & Sullivan has rolled out a special webpage - - that highlights its refocused strategy, gives a detailed timeline of notable events that brought the company to where it is today, and features reflections from past and current Frost & Sullivan leadership. The company is also celebrating the anniversary with its extensive global customer base as well as Frost & Sullivan's 1,200 employees worldwide.

"We're proud of the way our team has listened to our customers over the years and developed proven solutions to their growth challenges," reflected Frigstad, "and I'd like to extend my gratitude to our employees, customers, and investors for helping make Frost & Sullivan the industry leader it is today."

About Frost & SullivanFor over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

