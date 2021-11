Frost & Sullivan Identifies The Top 6 Growth Opportunities For US Healthcare Cybersecurity

Upcoming webinar to examine shifts in the healthcare industry to combat cyberattacks

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 90% of all US-based healthcare organizations reporting at least one security breach over the past three years, evidence suggests that most healthcare stakeholders are still unable to prevent external or internal cyberattacks. These attacks can cause critical systems and devices involved in day-to-day clinical, financial, and operational decisions to malfunction. Enterprise-grade security solutions that enable safe access, aggregation, identification, and coordination of health information across the care continuum through multi-factor authentication in the cloud or on-premise infrastructure are must-haves for all organizations.

Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal Koustav Chatterjee and Fortinet Chief Information Security Officer Troy Ament invite you to the upcoming Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Top 6 Growth Opportunities for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry," on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. EST. The briefing will dive into the transformational shift to automate security oversight in healthcare.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/6no

Attend this briefing to:

Understand the use of cognitive unified endpoint management (UEM) to identify and resolve root causes of cyberattacks.

Examine the importance of secure cloud compatibility of all application programming interface (API) enforcements to ensure seamless digital transformation.

Learn about storing on-device and internet of medical things (IoMT)-generated data on a dedicated data lake to optimize protection.

Discover how to protect virtual care ecosystems with inherent security architecture.

Identify how to leverage third-party security and risk advisory services to manage IoMT and medical devices.

Ensure cognitive patient identity and access management on the cloud.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

