Frost & Sullivan Identifies The Top 5 Growth Opportunities In The Next-Generation Connected Car Industry

The webinar will reveal the disruptive trends for the connected car ecosystem and how automakers can offer value while generating new revenue streams SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The webinar will reveal the disruptive trends for the connected car ecosystem and how automakers can offer value while generating new revenue streams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ecosystem is shifting toward integrating multiple domains, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This growing consolidation and shift in focus will define the software-defined, connected cars of the future.

With changing consumer needs and the advent of next-generation, data-driven automobiles, growth opportunities for the connected car industry are also accelerating. The implementation and management of the relevant technologies create new hot spots for all stakeholders, including start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms. Innovations such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring, and non-touch-based haptics, including gesture recognition, have taken precedence due to the need for protection and risk aversion during COVID-19.

Join Niranjan Manohar, Research Director, and Jack Palmer, Senior Consultant, from Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Practice for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Top 5 Connected Car Growth Opportunities," on March 25at 10 a.m EDT. With automotive cloud and data management platforms expected to lay the foundation for digitization initiatives in the industry, gain insights into automakers' cloud vendor strategies for connected services and autonomous vehicle development. The webinar will also discuss the evolving landscape of in-vehicle infotainment operating systems (OS) as automakers shift from proprietary to open-source OS. Finally, looking beyond the pandemic, key growth opportunities post-COVID-19 in health, wellness and wellbeing (HWW), in-vehicle payment and feature on-demand will also be covered.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5ff

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover key connected car trends from the Consumer Electronics Show 2021, such as in-car entertainment , digital cockpits and car human-machine interface (HMI).

, and Learn the latest technology updates for data-driven vehicles, including redefined E/E architectures , operating systems and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

, and Know the key trends across connectivity, such as automotive 5G , V2X and embedded telematics.

, and Uncover the 5G growth opportunities for connected cars , including autonomous driving and V2X , along with their use cases by leading companies such as Cerence and Cinemo.

, including and , along with their use cases by leading companies such as Cerence and Cinemo. Find out why trends such as natural language understanding (NLU) and predictive maintenance are revolutionizing cloud and data management solutions for the industry.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact: Melissa TanFrost & Sullivan P: +65 68900926E: melissa.tan@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-identifies-the-top-5-growth-opportunities-in-the-next-generation-connected-car-industry-301249889.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan