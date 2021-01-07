Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil The Top 5 Growth Opportunities For Energy & Environment In 2021

Upcoming webinar to outline critical areas expected to transform the industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, many of the Energy & Environment sector priorities have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic. Governments are actively using this opportunity to generate a green economic recovery to enable the adoption of new sustainable solutions that boost renewable energy usage, lower the carbon footprint of buildings and help fully implement a circular economy. For this to be achieved, the right decisions will need to be made and the best available technology solutions harnessed.

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin, Partner, and Jonathan Robinson, Energy Research Director, can provide insight into exciting new opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments expected for the new year. Join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021," on January 14 at 10 a.m. EST.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/539

Attend this briefing to:

Examine the energy transition and uncover where investor priorities lay for 2021.

Learn if sustainability and circular economy will regain momentum in the new year.

Explore how AI-powered building solutions will impact how we live and work in a post-COVID world.

Discuss the latest progress in terms of electrification of transport, industry and buildings.

Identify the drivers furthering the adoption of service-based business models.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact:

Jaylon BrinkleyFrost & Sullivan +1 (210) 247 2481 jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-experts-unveil-the-top-5-growth-opportunities-for-energy--environment-in-2021-301202924.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan