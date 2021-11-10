Frost & Sullivan Examines Key Trends In Vehicle Leasing And Rental Industry

Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, ViveLaCar GmbH, xMotion, and Reezocar will discuss key growth opportunities, new revenue streams, and transformative trends in this webinar SAN ANTONIO, Nov.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on vehicle leasing and subscriptions finds that this market faced one of its worse years in 2020, with challenges such as low renewals and payment delays globally. However, the market is recovering from the impact of the pandemic, driven by the pent-up demand coming from corporates to renew their fleets and new business coming from the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment for leasing, especially in Europe. Given this demand, the vehicle leasing market will likely register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $168.20 billion in 2020, at a 3.1% CAGR.

Over the next three years, vehicle subscriptions are expected to deliver structured market offerings, and new participants will emerge. Increasing environmental concerns and rising fuel costshave created a need for emission-free vehicles, pushing EV demand in the leasing space.

To understand more about transformative trends, focus areas, and emerging opportunities in the vehicle leasing and rental industry, join Frost & Sullivan's vehicle leasing and subscription expert Abishek Narayanan, Research Manager, Mobility Practice, for the upcoming Growth Opportunity Briefing (webinar), " 10 Global Predictions in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry for 2022," on Nov. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EST). He will be joined by Mathias R. Albert, CEO and founder, ViveLaCar GmbH; Thurston Adams,co-founder, xMotion; and Laurent Potel, co-founder and CEO, Reezocar.

For more information and to register for this webinar, please visit: https://frost.ly/6o8.

This webinar will shed light on:

Key areas with investment potential in this segment.

in this segment. New revenue streams expected from support services.

expected from support services. Region-wise growth opportunities .

. Alternative mobility solutions for flexibility and affordability.

for flexibility and affordability. Increasing digital sales channels to kick-start emerging mobility solutions such as vehicle leasing, subscription, and rental.

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

