FRONTSTEPS Releases Integration Between Community And Security Services

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FRONTSTEPS announced a new integration between FRONTSTEPS Community and FRONTSTEPS Security (dwellingLIVE) that dramatically advances its integrated product suite by increasing neighborhood safety, homeowner convenience, and workflow automation for Community Management Companies.

Data integration is major challenge for management companies. Manually updating data between systems is a rigorous and tedious task. With this integration, Management Companies can keep their data in sync by simply updating their system of record. This also maximizes community security, by ensuring that systems are always working with the most accurate data, and not waiting for manual updates.

"The new integration between FRONTSTEPS Security and FRONTSTEPS Community is a game-changer," says Tim Jorgensen, Product Manager for FRONTSTEPS Security. "Clients can now enjoy a unified directory between FRONTSTEPS Accounting (Caliber), FRONTSTEPS Community, and FRONTSTEPS Security which brings the best of each platform into one integrated suite. As a resident, I can send my friends guest passes from my phone, edit vendors who can come to my house, pay HOA assessments, reserve amenities, and much more. Most importantly, I can do it all from my phone. It's amazing!"

The functionality is available on the web portal, mobile application and co-branded client applications. This increases convenience for all parties and enables the integration of community data faster than ever.

"With this integration, Community Managers can now offer their clients industry-leading visitor management functionality within the FRONTSTEPS Suite to increase their overall security," said Anke Heckhoff, Product Manager for FRONTSTEPS Community. "We've integrated this functionality into the web portals and our mobile app to ensure homeowners always have this functionality at their fingertips."

FRONTSTEPS is the most integrated and advanced technology suite available to the Community Association Management industry. New services are being delivered to management companies to help them drive higher profitability, competitive differentiation and client growth. For more information about the FRONTSTEPS suite, connect with a representative today at FRONTSTEPS.com.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS is an integrated software platform, offering endless possibilities within the property management space. The FRONTSTEPS Suite of products was created to bring efficiency to management teams, to provide the best homeowner experience possible. Our premiere platform currently powers more than 950 Management Companies, 34K plus Communities, and 5.6M plus Homes.

FRONTSTEPS is headquartered in Denver, CO, with additional offices in Berkeley and Carlsbad, CA, and Toronto. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.frontsteps.com.

