FrontRunnerHC Announces Appointment Of Brian King To Their Board Of Directors

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading software provider that helps healthcare facilities and independent labs maximize their reimbursements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian King to their Board of Directors.

Brian's extensive executive and advisory experience will be invaluable to FrontRunnerHC as the newest addition to the Board. Over the past 25 years, Brian has provided strategic and operational leadership and guidance to both public and private companies in the healthcare and technology markets. He recently served as CEO of Viant Medical which he built into a $1 billion leader in the medical device CDMO industry. Brian was also COO and Chief Transformation Officer at DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson and Johnson family of companies. Prior to that, he spent over a decade in senior leadership roles at Covidien, now part of Medtronic. Brian has also served in several advisory and Board positions where he has shared his insights and knowledge to help companies succeed.

Brian earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the United States Naval Academy, a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University. As a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Brian served as a combat jet pilot in the U.S. Navy.

To complement his strong work and educational background, Brian also holds several licenses and certifications including a Six Sigma Green Belt. And his volunteer activities through the years reflect his desire to help the community and world at large address important issues like access to education, social services including veteran assistance, environmental conservation, and humanitarian relief.

Brian remarked, "I am excited to be part of the Board of Directors, and a sounding board as the team at FrontRunnerHC builds on their success and continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of the market."

FrontRunnerHC CEO John (JD) Donnelly commented, "Brian is a great complement to our Board of Directors. We appreciate his perspective, as we do our other trusted Board members, on achieving sustained and transformative growth while maintaining our culture of agility, collaboration, and innovation."

The Board also includes Peter Holden (former CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth and the 75th chairman of the Massachusetts Hospital Association Board of Trustees, and now serving as special consultant to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services) and David Verrill (Founder/Managing Director of the Hub Investment Group and Chairman Emeritus of the ACA).

About FrontRunnerHC, Inc.

FrontRunnerHC helps healthcare facilities and independent labs ensure accurate, efficient, and cost-effective reimbursements for all the services they want to perform by providing reliable and complete patient information. Their automated portfolio of software features unparalleled Benefits Investigation capabilities, is interoperable with patient records and billing systems, and is supported by a team of insurance experts. FrontRunnerHC is proud to help clients fuel their ability to provide critical services by improving their financial performance, staff productivity, and billing experience for patients and referring physicians. FrontRunnerHC is recognized by Becker's Healthcare in their list of "healthcare revenue cycle companies to know" and by Inc. magazine in their "Inc. 5000 2020" list of America's fastest-growing private companies. FrontRunnerHC is also a candidate for Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies award.

