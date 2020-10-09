Frontpoint Announces Equity Investment From Twin Point Capital

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontpoint Security ("Frontpoint"), a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself ("DIY") home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced today that Twin Point Capital LLC ("Twin Point") has purchased a controlling interest in the company.

Founded in 2007 by Chris Villar, Aaron Shumaker and Peter Rogers, Frontpoint provides state of the art home security, life safety and smart home automation products and services to satisfied customers across the United States. Frontpoint's advanced technology platform offers families superior protection and control through fully integrated software on Frontpoint's proprietary app. The company's superior customer service has also been accredited by the Better Business Bureau, which rated the company "A+" for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Syed K. Zaidi, CEO of Frontpoint, said, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Twin Point Capital. The Twin Point team has a long history of successfully helping management teams achieve their goals by providing both investment capital and strategic guidance. This investment will enable Frontpoint to provide even higher levels of reliability, technological innovation and outstanding customer service. We are confident that this new partnership will be highly beneficial to the families that trust Frontpoint to protect what is most important to them."

Jonathan Friesel, Managing Partner at Twin Point, stated, "We are excited to work closely with Syed and the entire Frontpoint management team. Frontpoint has a passion for serving the customer and is committed to providing the best products and services to protect families and their homes and enjoy better lives through the company's smart home technology."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to Frontpoint on the transaction. Berger Singerman provided legal counsel to Frontpoint. DLA Piper provided legal counsel to Twin Point.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Frontpoint:

Founded in 2007 by a team of home security experts looking to create a better home security experience, Frontpoint brings clarity and reliability through trusted and customized solutions to meet each customer's needs and deliver best-in-class customer service. It was the first home security company to offer a 100% wireless and cellular home alarm system and continues to be a top-rated home security company. Frontpoint has customers in all 50 states and Canada and is one of the fastest-growing alarm companies in North America.

About Twin Point

Twin Point Capital is a principal investment firm founded by Lawrence H. Guffey and Jonathan E. Friesel in 2015 with offices in Palo Alto, CA and New York, NY. Twin Point Capital seeks to partner with outstanding management teams to build market-leading companies and drive strong long-term growth.

