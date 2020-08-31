Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company Of The Sterling Group, Completes The Acquisition Of Apply-A-Line

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Apply-A-Line. Through its operating companies, Frontline provides pavement marking services to a variety of end markets and customers.

Based in Pacific, Washington, Apply-A-Line is a leading provider of road and airport striping solutions primarily in the Northwest United States. "We look forward to partnering with Frontline, and together working to even better serve our customers," said Mike Liljestrom, President of Apply-A-Line.

"Given its position as a market leader in its core markets, and longstanding track record of operational excellence, Apply-A-Line is a key component of Frontline's growth strategy as we build a national leader in the road safety industry," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

Over the last several years, Sterling has developed an investment thesis in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further M&A, Sterling intends to build Frontline into the leading road safety solutions provider with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to The Sterling Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 57 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontline-road-safety-a-portfolio-company-of-the-sterling-group-completes-the-acquisition-of-apply-a-line-301121083.html

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.