Frontier Communications Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call For Wednesday, November 3

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and host a conference call for the...

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and host a conference call for the financial community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, participants should visit the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier's Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will also be archived at https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005981/en/