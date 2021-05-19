Frontier Communications Responds To Federal Trade Commission Lawsuit

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier"), today responded to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and State officials in Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin claiming that Frontier made material misrepresentations to consumers in descriptions of its digital subscriber line ("DSL") Internet services.

Frontier believes the lawsuit is without merit. The plaintiffs' complaint includes baseless allegations, overstates any possible monetary harm to Frontier's customers and disregards important facts including the following:

Frontier offers Internet service in some of the country's most rural areas that often have challenging terrain, are more sparsely populated and are the most difficult to serve.

Frontier's rural DSL Internet service was enthusiastically welcomed when it was launched and has retained many satisfied customers over the years.

Frontier's DSL Internet speeds have been clearly and accurately articulated, defined and described in the Company's marketing materials and disclosures.

Frontier will present a vigorous defense.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

