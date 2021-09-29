Frontier Communications Partners With FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund To Provide Broadband Access To Students 

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) announced today it will provide broadband access to nearly 4,000 students in Texas and West Virginia as part of the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund's (ECF) first wave of funding.

ECF is a comprehensive national program that equips eligible schools and libraries with the resources and tools necessary for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontier will provide internet connectivity, modems, routers, and other devices.

"Students and educators, regardless of where they live in the United States, need fast and reliable internet access to learn, connect, teach, and compete," said Erin Kurtz, Frontier's Chief Communications Officer. "The pandemic exposed technology gaps for school districts that disproportionately impact rural areas. We have a long way to go as a country, but Frontier is proud to do our part in democratizing broadband access in our educational system."

The second ECF application filing window opened Sept. 28, 2021 and closes Oct. 13, 2021. Visit https://www.emergencyconnectivityfund.org/ for more information. To learn more about Frontier's efforts to connect students and educators with broadband access, please click here.

