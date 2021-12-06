Frontier Communications And YouTube TV Announce Partnership

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced a partnership with YouTube TV that offers Frontier customers a streaming solution for live and on-demand video content that is flexible, innovative, and an amazing value.

Frontier Communications (FYBR) today announced a partnership with YouTube TV that offers Frontier customers a streaming solution for live and on-demand video content that is flexible, innovative, and an amazing value.

YouTube TV's subscription streaming service offers programming from 85+ top networks, including live and local sports, news, shows, movies, and more. Subscription comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space, personalized recommendations, and a family plan with six accounts per household.

Starting Dec. 6, 2021, Frontier customers can view content with a Smart TV, phone, tablet, computer, or other streaming devices.

"This partnership with YouTube TV gives our customers the opportunity to cut the cord and still watch the live and on-demand content they love," said John Harrobin, Frontier's Executive Vice President of Consumer. "Customers can now enjoy our fiber-optic broadband service plus YouTube TV for the best price available in the market."

Frontier customers can add YouTube TV to their bundle of other Frontier products and services at the lowest price available in the market. Details about pricing and availability can be found at www.frontier.com/youtube-tv

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications (FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, advanced voice, video, and Frontier Secure ® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business ™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005166/en/