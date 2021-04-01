Front Porch, Covia Complete Affiliation To Expand Mission

GLENDALE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Porch and Covia announced their affiliation today, completing a process that brings two successful California non-profit organizations together under a single management team and governance, as Front Porch. The new organization supports 54 communities, 3,000 employees, 7,500 residents, and more than 6,000 participants in programs and services nationwide.

"This affiliation combines outstanding people and resources from across California and beyond. Our expanded scale, flexibility, and resources further improve our stability, particularly during periods of volatility," said John Woodward, CEO of Front Porch since 2015. "Our combined expertise will better meet the needs of current and future residents as we stay ahead of trends and anticipate changing market conditions."

As its first action, the newly organized Front Porch board of directors, drawn from both Covia and Front Porch, approved updated mission, vision and core values for the unified organization. "Covia and Front Porch decided to affiliate with the belief that we are better together," said board member Vince Forte. "We look forward to fulfilling our vision to empower individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation."

Headquartered in Glendale, California, Front Porch has 51 communities throughout the state, stretching from Santa Rosa to San Diego, and one each in Florida, Louisiana, and Arizona. The organization also serves people throughout the United States through community services and other programs.

Board members who have been working towards this affiliation see tremendous potential in the new organization. Prior to beginning affiliation discussions in late 2019, Front Porch and Covia already had a strong working relationship, as Covia's Resident Service Coordinators provide support for Front Porch's CARING Housing Ministries.

"With this affiliation Front Porch will be stronger in an evolving marketplace and will increase our ability to support service and community growth," said board member Oliver Wesson. "The affiliation increases access to financial capital to support timely modernization of communities and services as well as investments in technology, innovation and growth."

About Front Porch:Front Porch is an innovative not-for-profit family of companies and communities, dedicated to doing everything Humanly Possible® to meet the dynamic interests and changing needs of the many people we serve. Our mission is to inspire and build community, cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs. Learn more at frontporch.net.

