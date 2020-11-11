From Wing Woman To Lead Actor: Zulily Launches Campaign To Reclaim And Modernize Mrs. Claus, Giving Her Recognition And Redefining Her Holiday Spirit

The effort by the Seattle-based online retailer aims to spotlight women as society's givers in a year when they've given more of themselves than ever before

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For women and moms, the spirit of giving isn't reserved for the holidays; it's who they are 365 days a year. To give back to society's most selfless givers, online retailer Zulily launched today an integrated campaign that shines a much deserved and long overdue spotlight on one woman in particular: Mrs. Claus. The campaign recognizes and celebrates the spirit of Mrs. Claus in all women everywhere as society's givers.

With a Change.Org petition that aims to " Give Mrs. Claus the Credit She Deserves," new ad spot, and open letter titled " Dear Mrs. Claus," Zulily is casting Mrs. Claus as the unsung holiday hero - and, in doing so, on moms everywhere who embody her same spirit. Amidst a year of unprecedented challenges where moms have had to step up well beyond their typical call of duty, Zulily is spotlighting the responsibility they carry and delivering long overdue credit.

Zulily has supported that spirit for more than a decade by always giving women something new to discover, new ways to make a difference in their own lives and the lives of the people they love - and now, the online retailer is making it loud and clear that this year, we must go above and beyond for those who always do the same for us.

"When we started thinking about this underappreciation of Mrs. Claus, we realized that she is not just a character or sidekick - she's running the show, holding things together and emblematic of the strength and resiliency of women everywhere. Just like Mrs. Claus, moms deserve more recognition for everything they do for their families during the holidays and every day, this year especially," said Megan Marshall, Zulily's director of marketing.

A new national survey from Zulily shows just how much moms do and give this holiday season and beyond. 88 percent of moms surveyed say their role in the family is primarily that of the "giver," and when it comes to this magical time of the year, 70 percent of moms say they don't get enough credit for all the work that goes into the holidays.

The survey reveals parents feel the same about Mrs. Claus: she deserves more credit and a modern retelling of her story to better reflect all that she—and moms around the world—do throughout the holiday season and every day. The Change.org petition aims to do just that. Excerpts include:

"When was the last time you thought about Mrs. Claus? We mean really thought of her - how she spends her time, what she's in charge of at the North Pole, what changes she might want to see, or make, in the world… if the answer isn't "recently," you're not alone.

... A new national poll revealed that 68% of American parents thinks Mrs. Claus deserves more credit than she gets throughout the holiday season, and 57% of parents feel Mrs. Claus is the real brains behind the North Pole gift-giving operation. But that's not the story we've been told and sold....

We know she deserves a better story—a new narrative...

She's just like the moms, aunts, sisters and friends in our own lives. She cares, she gives, she hustles - she's holding stuff together, keeping it real, and being a badass on behalf of her family every single day. And just like Mrs. Claus, moms everywhere carry this responsibility for their families. 74% of moms told us that they provide most of the emotional support and work come the holiday season.

It's time Mrs. Claus reflects this version of herself - this version of society's most selfless givers...."

Findings from the same survey reveal just how much pressure moms face not just during the holidays, but on a daily basis:

90 percent of moms say there's societal pressure to be a super mom, while only 42 percent of moms believe they are "super moms."

Moms don't take me time for themselves, with 68 percent saying they take only 1 - 5 hours for themselves each week, and 58 percent of moms say their family would not be able to function if they stopped doing all that they do each week.

To help Zulily give Mrs. Claus the credit she deserves, sign the petition on Change.org. To share its sentiment with the women in your own life who share her spirit, share the Dear Mrs. Claus letter here.

MethodologyNationally representative survey conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 1,000 parents of children ages 0-17. This survey was live on October 15-20, 2020. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to multiple sources of error, including, but not limited to sampling error, coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey adjustments.

