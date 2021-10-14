From The Panhandle To The Gulf Coast, Reliant And EarthShare Of Texas Reach $2 Million Milestone In Protecting The Environment

Reliant and EarthShare of Texas are celebrating 10 years of partnership and $2 million raised through the Reliant EcoShare℠ program. By joining the program, Reliant customers empower EarthShare of Texas to support environmental stewardship in the community while reducing their own carbon footprint.

"In just ten years, Reliant's EcoShare℠ program has achieved this remarkable milestone, donating $2 million towards conservation efforts to strengthen the great state of Texas," said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. "This has been possible by working together with our customers, EarthShare of Texas and several non-profits. We look forward to our continued partnership."

Launched in 2011, Reliant EcoShare℠ allows customers to lessen their impact on the environment through the purchase of carbon offsets, reducing the effect of individuals' carbon footprints generated by using electricity or transportation. In addition, the program provides ongoing support to EarthShare of Texas, a nonprofit committed to environmental support through funding contributions to more than 30 different local and statewide organizations leading environmental causes. All carbon offsets for the Reliant EcoShare℠ program meet approved standards established by organizations respected for their environmental integrity to ensure that they represent real, verifiable reductions in greenhouse gases.

For as little as $3.95 per month customers can lend support to key conservation and environmental projects throughout Texas. With every $25 the program is able to provide seeds for one community garden to grow nutritious and affordable food, $100 can protect 100 acres of farmland, and $350 can go towards removing nearly 46,000 pounds of trash from Texas beaches by working affiliated organization.

In celebration of the EcoShare℠ anniversary and incredible monetary achievement, Reliant and EarthShare of Texas planted 24 trees native to Texas at a local elementary school. The SPARK School Park Program, a non-profit organization serving the greater Houston area and long-time member of EarthShare of Texas, works with public schools to develop playgrounds into community parks. More than 30 volunteers from both organizations came out to Herrera Elementary School SPARK Park in Houston's Northside area to show their appreciation for the community and celebrate the occasion with a check presentation. If $500 can maintain one acre of native prairie for a year, imagine the impact that $2 million can have across the state.

"We feel honored that so many of Reliant's customers opt into the EcoShare program and donate to our federation. Each of our members is thoroughly vetted so we know that every dollar of this $2 million milestone has been put to work for the betterment of all Texans' natural environment. Just like today, more trees have been planted, water is clean, wildlife is rescued, land is conserved, and so much more because of this partnership with Reliant and its customers," said Francoise Van Keuren, executive director of EarthShare of Texas.

For additional information on Reliant's partnership with EarthShare of Texas and the EcoShare℠ program, visit Reliant's website.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG's competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About EarthShare of Texas

EarthShare of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit federation raising funds for local and national environmentally-focused member charities. Through collaborative fundraising and partnership building, EarthShare of Texas empowers mission-driven members to pursue positive environmental and health impacts across the Lone Star State for the benefit of all. EarthShare of Texas was founded by several Texas environmental leaders in 1992 and has expanded from employee-giving campaigns to cause-marketing relationships with leading Texas companies, most notably H-E-B and Reliant Energy. For more information, visit earthshare-texas.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006056/en/