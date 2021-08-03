From The Octagon Into The Tech Space With Snipitz, Soa 'The Hulk' Palelei Is The Fighting Champion To Follow

DALLAS and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soa Palelei announced his departure from the Octagon in 2015, but in no way can he be classified as 'retired'. Since his last fight in the UFC, Palelei has taken on the titles of Philanthropist, Mental Health Advocate, Actor, and now Tech Enthusiast as a product ambassador with Snipitz.

"When meeting Denny Darmo, Founder of Snipitz, I immediately knew that he had something that would change the streaming viewer experience forever," states Palelei. "Unlike current services where you can only watch one viewpoint from a match, Snipitz allows you to take control of what camera viewpoint you want to watch. I get to see the event the way I want to see it."

Denny Darmo is enthusiastic, "Soa is the perfect partner to have on the Snipitz team. He has lived in the world of sports entertainment for the last two decades. He can speak as a fan, athlete, and from a business perspective. We are excited to work together to bring our platform to the masses."

Palelei is stepping into Snipitz as a Technology Interface Ambassador, an expert who can speak to the superior experience Snipitz can bring to the sports viewing world. "I want everyone to be able to feel the energy from choosing the perspective of walking through the tunnel into the Octagon. I want every live event being watched on a device to give the experience of being there through choice of camera perspective. I cannot wait to see how the Snipitz Content Delivery Interface changes the way we view sporting events.""The list of Snipitz Advocates is only just beginning, I am so proud that Soa is the first" states Mr. Denny Darmo. "As we continue to meet with major decision makers in sports and entertainment, we look forward to supporting how those that produce content and those who watch can foster a more engaging and authentic relationship with one another."

Want to learn more about Snipitz and the impact of Soa Palelei's advocacy? For more information, please visit www.Snipitz.app and direct media inquiries to Deb Colitas, Director of Marketing & Communications at Media@Snipitz.app.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-the-octagon-into-the-tech-space-with-snipitz-soa-the-hulk-palelei-is-the-fighting-champion-to-follow-301347439.html

SOURCE Snipitz LLC