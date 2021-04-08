National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a new multi-year partnership today with Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration. Avaya will serve as the premier sponsor of the Club's 2021 season, and the Avaya logo will be featured prominently on the front of all Gotham FC kits and warm-up tops, being unveiled by the club today. Avaya will also serve as Gotham FC's exclusive and Official Customer Experience partner, providing Avaya OneCloud™ workstream collaboration and customer experience solutions to serve as the club's communication platform.

From left to right: Jennifer Cudjoe (#6 Midfielder), Domi Richardson (#17-Midfielder), Nicole Baxter (#5 Midfielder), Imani Dorsey(#28-Defender), Caprice Dydasco (#3-Defender) (Photo: Business Wire)

"Partnering with a global technology leader like Avaya is a crucial step for us and speaks volumes to the marketing potential behind our new brand," said Gotham FC Vice Chair Ed Nalbandian. "This is a historic partnership for our club, and we look forward to representing everything the Avaya brand stands for as we embark on our inaugural season as Gotham FC."

Through the partnership, Avaya and Gotham FC have a shared commitment to contributing to the success of the team, the continued growth of the NWSL, and using sports as a platform to promote equality and empower women and girls. With a focus on collaboration and the spirit of inclusion, equality, and diversity, the two organizations will also work together in digitally enabling the fan engagement experience, helping to effortlessly onboard fans for their journey with the team. This will include leveraging the Avaya OneCloud platform, which enables organizations to better connect, collaborate and interact from anywhere on any device.

"Avaya's multinational platform provides a tremendous opportunity for us," said General Manager Alyse LaHue. "We share a strong commitment to contributing to the growth of our league, as well as to our local community, which I believe will lead to a successful and long-standing partnership." Gotham FC and Avaya will also jointly develop an outreach program to bring awareness to local causes and engage their fans to give back to the community.

"This partnership is about inspiring people to achieve ambitious goals, whether it's the team on the field, the fans who watch, businesses looking to innovate, or the customers they serve," said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. "No sport is more inspiring, exhilarating, and innovative today than women's soccer, and no franchise is more exciting than Gotham FC, making it an ideal partner to reflect the Avaya brand. We look forward to a thrilling partnership with a forward-thinking franchise like Gotham FC who share our passion for teamwork, community, and winning through hard work, dedication and innovative thinking."

NJ/NY Gotham FC will begin the season competing in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup tournament on April 14 th at 7pm. The Club will travel to Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida to take on the Orlando Pride.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/

About Gotham FC

Originally named Sky Blue FC, the Club underwent a major rebrand in April 2021 and officially changed its name to NJ/NY Gotham FC. Representing New Jersey and New York, the Club plays its National Women's Soccer League home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. The Club has been part of the NWSL since the league launched in 2013. Founded in 2007, Gotham FC originally debuted as Jersey Sky Blue in the W-League of United Soccer Leagues. The Club won its first trophy as Sky Blue FC in 2009 after winning the inaugural Women's Professional Soccer championship. Most recently, the Club won its first NWSL playoff match during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

