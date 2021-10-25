Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $6,000 to Fathers on a Mission (FOAM) at a ceremonial check presentation on Monday.

From Left: Kelvin Luster with Home Bank, Levar Robinson with Fathers on a Mission and Elizabeth Jewell with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

FOAM said it plans to use the funding to expand its programs and capacity to serve the community.

FOAM's mission is to support fathers and father-figures in preparation, planning and participation in the community, resulting in stronger foundations for youth, young adults and families. The organization was established in 2017 to advocate for the role of fathers, father figures and youth in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

FOAM Executive Director Levar Robinson said the PGP plays an integral role in the community.

"Without opportunities such as the PGP, it would be very difficult to deliver vital resources and programs to our community," said Mr. Robinson "It means a great deal to us to receive these funds. Without them, we'd have to cut programs down which would not just impact those we serve, but the community as a whole."

Kelvin Luster, senior vice president and community development director at Home Bank, said the funds will allow FOAM to focus on its programs that benefit the community.

"The Partnership Grant Program alleviates an administrative burden by providing resources to nonprofits," said Mr. Luster. "FOAM can now maintain its focus on providing its programs to the community."

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"FOAM fills an important need in Baton Rouge, and we are honored to be part of that with Home Bank," said FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick.

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank N.A.Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Natchez and Vicksburg. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

