CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new groundbreaking book, global Diversity and Inclusion leader, speaker and author Monica Diaz shares thought-provoking insights and lessons learned during her 25 years of leading Diversity and Inclusion in top global companies. The wisdom gained through her leadership in the Human Resources space is invaluable in guiding the C-Suite and helping management through the constant changes of our workforce.

This new business memoir explores the dualities of Connect & Learn, Think & Know, Pain & Possibility, Risk & Invest, Perform & Innovate. Monica guides leaders and companies in identifying what truly drives their behavior when they intend to leverage diversity and inclusion to drive business impact. From INTENT to IMPACT is for anyone committed to building better work environments powered by human differences. It creates an open space for organizations of all sizes to fully leverage the potential of a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment.

To learn more about Monica, her book and leadership e-learning program, visit diversitydualities.com

EARLY REVIEWS

" From Intent to Impact: The 5 Dualities of Diversity and Inclusion is an outstanding book - a must-read for every Chief Executive Officer, C-suite leader, board director, and diversity stakeholder." Cid Wilson, President & CEO-Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)

"Through vivid examples, Monica Diaz provides a refreshing perspective on addressing personal growth as it relates to diversity and inclusion. Monica shares life stories and research that explain concepts in a clear and useful way for both business leaders and D&I professionals." Rohini Anand, PhD, Former SVP Corporate Responsibility & Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo Senior Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor

" Monica Diaz combines new concepts, fresh insights and guidance to deal with the D&I challenges we have faced, and the opportunities we have in moving forward." Billy Dexter, Managing Partner at Heidrick & Struggles

