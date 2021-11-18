AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, announced today that it has been ranked #1 on Forbes' Green Growth 50 2021 inaugural list.

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Aptargroup, Inc. Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, announced today that it has been ranked #1 on Forbes' Green Growth 50 2021 inaugural list. As part of the Green Growth 50, Forbes is highlighting large American corporations that have managed to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously growing earnings.

From Forbes. © 2021 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.

"We are honored to be recognized with the #1 spot on the Green Growth 50 list by Forbes. This is a tremendous recognition of our progress to both drive earnings growth and become a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive company that is focused on furthering a circular economy. In fact, it is these very efforts that help grow our business," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar's President and CEO. "We look at everything we do through a sustainability lens because our patients, customers and consumers are actively seeking more sustainable solutions."

Tanda is featured in the Forbes article Green Growth 50: Learning from Companies Boosting Profits While Cutting Emissions , which highlights the company's progress toward Landfill Free certification through its internal grassroots program started by employees. By year-end, Aptar aims to have more than 60% of its manufacturing facilities certified internally as Landfill Free. In addition, the article highlights Aptar's mono-material, fully recyclable lotion pump called Future.

Aptar's Vice President, Global Sustainability, Beth Holland, explained, "We have made great progress at reducing our environmental impact and increasing the use of renewable energy. As we are part of the plastics industry, we focus on the pillars of recyclability and reusability, resin conversion and sustainable design. Much of this work is aligned to that of experts and partners, such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Science Based Targets Initiative, who have a vision to innovate products and supply chains in an environmentally conscious way while also reducing emissions."

To create the Green Growth 50 list, Forbes partnered with Sustainalytics, a division of Morningstar, to review American public companies according to their emissions reductions. The search was limited to companies with more than 100,000 annual tons of emissions and market cap greater than $5 billion. Using data from FactSet Research Systems, Forbes also looked at profitability and companies who had increased profits since 2017, mostly measured by cash flow or EBITDA, but in some cases, net income.

About Aptar

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

