From Data To Action - Use Of Advanced Analytics In Supply Chain Management | Webinar By Quantzig

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, one of the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution providers, is proud to announce its new webinar - From Data to Action - Use of Advanced Analytics in Supply...

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, one of the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution providers, is proud to announce its new webinar - From Data to Action - Use of Advanced Analytics in Supply Chain Management, on 22 nd and 23 rd June 2021, highlighting the roadmap to substantially improve supply chain planning and processes, and eliminate inefficiencies that lead to sub-optimal business outcomes - all with the help of advanced analytics, simulation, and optimization solutions.

The modern supply chain is strained - it needs to cater to demand variances, adapt to new technologies and market structures, and incorporate means to meet the challenging needs of tomorrow and beyond. But this is easier said than done. In the real world, supply chain processes are complex and interwoven, making it difficult for organizations to revamp them. Quantzig's SMEs are coming together in this webinar to help you learn how your team can build an agile, transparent, and robust supply chain organization of the future.

Topics Covered

1. Technologies reshaping modern supply chains2. Create the winning supply chain strategy3. Where to begin? - Steps to optimize your supply chain

To be a part of this upcoming webinar, register here:

EMEA Audience: https://infinitiresearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K6t582soT_CsV0CWGizadQ

North America Audience: https://infinitiresearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y8SS-IAnTpO-3IDPtDMkBQ

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, "Market volatility, dynamic demands, supplier management, and excess spends — tackling all these challenges is difficult for organizations that lack robust data-backed supply chain management. Supply chain analytics, therefore, acts as a nexus between industries and the gigantic troves of supply chain information lying at their disposal."

In this webinar, two of our subject matter experts - Sudarshan and Lalith - will share their first-hand knowledge on the approach to substantially improve supply chain processes and eliminate inefficiencies that lead to sub-optimal business outcomes.

Speakers' Profiles

Sudarshan K Lakshminarayana has more than ten years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting, and technology. He has implemented supply chain, manufacturing, and marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across industries such as CPG, financial services, technology, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals. He has tremendous experience in conceptualizing and building advanced supply chain solutions, system dynamics, marketing ROI models, and customer and pricing analytics engagements for Fortune 500 clients across industries.

Velamuri V S Lalith Kumar is a Lead Data Scientist at Quantzig with over five years of experience ideating high-impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in manufacturing, marketing, trade spend, and revenue management aspects of organizations across retail, CPG, manufacturing, and logistics industries. He has implemented cutting-edge advanced analytics concepts and developed custom statistical algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges and optimize the current analytically-driven organizations for them to be ready for tomorrow.

Webinar Registration Details:

For EMEA AudienceRegistration link: https://infinitiresearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K6t582soT_CsV0CWGizadQ Webinar ID: 929 4346 7439Date | Time: 22 nd June 2021, Tuesday | 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean TimeDuration: 45 mins

For North America AudienceRegistration link: https://infinitiresearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y8SS-IAnTpO-3IDPtDMkBQWebinar ID: 928 7294 7558Date | Time: 23 rd June 2021, Wednesday | 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Duration: 45 mins

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

Press ContactQuantzig Eva SharmaMarketing ManagerUS: +1 630 538 7144UK: +44 208 629 1455 Contact Us | Quantzig

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-data-to-action---use-of-advanced-analytics-in-supply-chain-management--webinar-by-quantzig-301304991.html

SOURCE Quantzig