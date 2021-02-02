From Aviation To Mindfulness: McDermott Announces Next Wave Of "Rise" Membership

Firm Successfully Launches Inaugural "Rise" Partnerships with Second Round of BIPOC Entrepreneurs, Providing Free Legal Services to Help Level the Playing Field

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is proud to announce that the second wave of McDermott Rise members has been selected. Members and their leadership will work closely with a designated McDermott Rise advocate to receive world-class legal services to accelerate their growth and success as operational BIPOC-owned and managed businesses. This announcement follows the inaugural membership announced in November 2020.

"In just a short period of time, we are now actively engaged with entrepreneurs to help them scale, launch, fund and grow their businesses as part of our fight to combat systemic racism and knock down unfair barriers for people of color," Anthony (Tony) Upshaw, Miami-based litigation partner and member of the McDermott Rise steering committee, said. "This inaugural McDermott Rise cohort includes first-of-its-kind 'disruption' business models, cutting-edge medical technology, platforms developed for underserved populations and other impressive and worthy endeavors."

We welcome our newest McDermott Rise members:

AmginE Ink - AmginE Ink created the app U4Ea (pronounced Euphoria), which uses the technology of passive focus on audio tones, or musical notes, through binaural beats to help with mindfulness and healing. U4Ea is available for download here.

- AmginE Ink created the app U4Ea (pronounced Euphoria), which uses the technology of passive focus on audio tones, or musical notes, through binaural beats to help with mindfulness and healing. U4Ea is available for download here. Digiteyez Technologies - Dr. Brandon Zimmerman and his team pioneered the world's first digital optical prescription using patented algorithms that model a patient's eye and simulates their vision, offering vision prescription from anywhere, without a physical appointment. Visit the website here.

- Dr. and his team pioneered the world's first digital optical prescription using patented algorithms that model a patient's eye and simulates their vision, offering vision prescription from anywhere, without a physical appointment. Visit the website here. Jet It - Jet It is an aviation company with a unique, disruptive business model to deliver a private and fast travel solution, offering jet ownership sharing options. Cofounders Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath have a combined 40+ years in aviation, leadership and private business. Gonzales is also a military veteran and serves as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves.

Jet It is an aviation company with a unique, disruptive business model to deliver a private and fast travel solution, offering jet ownership sharing options. Cofounders and have a combined 40+ years in aviation, leadership and private business. Gonzales is also a military veteran and serves as a lieutenant colonel in Air Force Reserves. Match2Mentor - Match2Mentor aims to decrease the ever-widening gap in education between minority and majority students. Through tutoring services, the company increases student engagement and provides a way for college students to earn money. Learn more about Match2Mentor by watching founder Shaun Andrews' submission video or by visiting its website.

- Match2Mentor aims to decrease the ever-widening gap in education between minority and majority students. Through tutoring services, the company increases student engagement and provides a way for college students to earn money. Learn more about Match2Mentor by watching founder submission video or by visiting its website. MathTalk - MathTalk is the leader in speech recognition mathematics software and provides users with the ability to voice math, without needing a keyboard. A nonprofit founded in 2015, MathTalk is delivering accessible services to students, teachers and professionals.

- MathTalk is the leader in speech recognition mathematics software and provides users with the ability to voice math, without needing a keyboard. A nonprofit founded in 2015, MathTalk is delivering accessible services to students, teachers and professionals. Sanarai - Sanarai is working to improve the Hispanic community's access to high-quality mental health services through a web-based platform that allows for the scheduling of remote emotional support sessions. With a focus on the Spanish-speaking market, its website is entirely in Spanish.

- Sanarai is working to improve the Hispanic community's access to high-quality mental health services through a web-based platform that allows for the scheduling of remote emotional support sessions. With a focus on the Spanish-speaking market, its website is entirely in Spanish. Volt Energy - Volt Energy is a national, minority-owned renewable energy firm that finances and develops solar projects, electric-vehicle charging stations and energy storage solutions for commercial, government, educational and nonprofit institutions. Utilizing innovative clean technology, Volt Energy designs, engineers and implements energy storage solutions, with a mission is to uplift communities through the opportunities and benefits provided by clean technology.

- Volt Energy is a national, minority-owned renewable energy firm that finances and develops solar projects, electric-vehicle charging stations and energy storage solutions for commercial, government, educational and nonprofit institutions. Utilizing innovative clean technology, Volt Energy designs, engineers and implements energy storage solutions, with a mission is to uplift communities through the opportunities and benefits provided by clean technology. WeatherCheck- WeatherCheck is the nation's only Black-owned meteorology-focused technology company. WeatherCheck focuses on saving property owners money by monitoring mobile and immobile property for severe weather. Founder and CEO Demetrius Gray and his team work with carriers, brokers and owners to manage, assess and seek coverage for damage.

Qualified BIPOC-led businesses can learn more and apply on the McDermott Rise website. Following its launch in July 2020, the program has drawn an overwhelming amount of interest and has received four times the initial application goal.

About McDermott McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

