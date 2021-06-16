FRNT Financial Announces Appointment Of Raymond Ritchie As Head Of Trading

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRNT Financial (the "Company" or "FRNT"), a platform to help permitted clients exploit inefficiencies and find alpha in cryptocurrency and alternative markets, today announced the appointment of Raymond Ritchie...

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRNT Financial (the "Company" or "FRNT"), a platform to help permitted clients exploit inefficiencies and find alpha in cryptocurrency and alternative markets, today announced the appointment of Raymond Ritchie as Head of Trading.

Mr. Ritchie has over two decades of capital markets experience with institutions including Bank of Montreal, Macquarie, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and maintains strong networks of relationships in London, New York, and Toronto. Throughout his career, Mr. Ritchie has built successful teams across multiple sectors; none more so than the risk arbitrage team he assembled at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Ritchie holds a BAH, Economics from Queen's University. In his role as Head of Trading at FRNT, Mr. Ritchie will be responsible for OTC Derivative trading and support sales efforts across all other FRNT business lines.

"Leveraging previous work with institutional clients, Ray brings to the crypto space the services and attention incumbent financial institutions expect from counterparties," says Stéphane Ouellette, CEO & Co-Founder of FRNT Financial. "His intuitive grasp of the markets, coupled with his understanding of institutional needs, means we're able to identify opportunities within the marketplace that others likely miss."

"I believe we are at the intersection of fintech, anthropology, behavioral economics and investment," said Raymond Richie. "As this cultural and societal shift takes place, I'm proud to be a part of this forward-looking team that has seized cryptocurrency as an opportunity to build a technology-embracing capital markets firm. We're working hard - and smart - to develop future-forward business lines that seize the opportunities of new innovation."

About FRNT Financial

FRNT Financial is a next-generation capital markets platform specializing in cryptocurrency and alternative markets. The leadership and executive team have deep professional experience spanning institutional sales and trading, investment banking, software engineering, and data & analytics. FRNT's primary focus in cryptocurrency and alternative finance is capturing market inefficiencies and arbitrage opportunities. As a whole, FRNT serves to educate institutional clients about the opportunities in crypto/web-based finance and other opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018, is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

