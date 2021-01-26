FRMO Corp. Announced Second Quarter Follow-Up Conference Call To Be Held On Jan. 28, 2021

FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTC Pink: FRMO) today announced a follow-up Conference Call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM to address the remaining questions from the January 21, 2021 Earnings Conference Call related to the second quarter...

FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTC Pink: FRMO) today announced a follow-up Conference Call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM to address the remaining questions from the January 21, 2021 Earnings Conference Call related to the second quarter ended November 30, 2020 (May fiscal year).

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a second earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 (domestic toll free), or +1 334-323-0501 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 1022260. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until February 27, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter conference ID number 1022260.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,012,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2020.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

