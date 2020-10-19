Frisco Real Estate Agent Shortens Selling Timeline For Local Homeowners

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Texas RE/MAX real estate agent Terry Henricks announced today the success of his innovative new sales process designed for Frisco homeowners, with several homes sold this year above asking price in less than two weeks and most homeowners receiving multiple offers within two days. Hendricks' ResultsWithTerry.com website provides free online property value assessments.

This year, Hendricks partnered with a local construction professional and Set the Stage, a home design and staging company in Frisco; launching a turnkey home renovation and sales program designed to reduce the selling timeline for homeowners and increase offer rates. Key home renovations provide 200% return-on-investment in the current housing marketing. With Hendricks' program, renovation costs are not paid by the seller until closing. His professional team manages the full renovation and staging process.

"Many of our homes go under contract the first weekend on market. This year, we've helped homeowners save money by reducing the time their home sat vacant, minimizing the cost of double-mortgage payments, and heading off foreclosure," said real estate agent Terry Hendricks. "We've seen market-specific home renovations and professional staging, coupled with our innovative front-loaded marketing process significantly improve offer rates and reduce the amount of time homes sit on the market here in Frisco."

For first time home sellers, homeowners looking to sell quickly, or those who have had trouble generating offers in the past - Hendricks offers immediate results. Creating a "must have" reaction from home buyers with modern improvements combined with a shorter window of opportunity to buy helps deliver multiple, competitive offers. In addition to increased offer rates, shortening the sales timeline helps homeowners improve credit, avoid foreclosure, and stay away from landlord/tenant costs.

Watch home seller testimonial https://youtu.be/bIjqxWdz75c

This summer, Frisco homeowner Sudhakar Kondapalli sold his home the first day on the market for $10,000 over the asking price. In 2017 his family home went unsold on the market for 155 days. Two weeks after hiring Hendricks, Kondapalli's home was updated, staged, and he received multiple offers.

For More information Contact:

Terry HendricksRE/MAX DFW Associates - Frisco(972) 299-3032 www.ResultsWithTerry.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frisco-real-estate-agent-shortens-selling-timeline-for-local-homeowners-301154555.html

