Friendly Technologies Offers Fully Integrated Plug & Play Solution With Azure IoT

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies - a market leader in IoT Device Management with an installed customer base of 250+ carriers/operators globally - has partnered with Microsoft and is the first to offer a full Plug & Play solution for Microsoft's Azure IoT. The solution provided by Friendly includes integration with both MS Azure IoT Hub and Azure IoT Plug & Play, enabling automated connectivity for Azure IoT of standard IoT devices, supporting LwM2M & TR-369/USP.

Friendly worked with Microsoft's Azure IoT product team and has completed the integration of the Microsoft IoT Hub over one year ago. The integration offers full Azure IoT Hub Device Twin support, includes support for device concurrency, desired and reported property updates, direct methods, and device messages. Following the initial completed Friendly integration, Microsoft launched a new Azure IoT Central, offering device plug & play support, which Friendly Technologies is proud to have recently added to its list of forward-thinking integrations.

Customers can now easily connect devices to the MS Azure platform that they were previously unable to or those which are not supported automatically on the Azure IoT cloud, thereby enabling a seamless and automated process. The journey of connecting their IoT devices via bootstrap and/or registration to telemetry and commands, all done securely from their Cloud applications to Edge devices located anywhere in the world, is made possible by this key development.

Azure IoT Central is Microsoft's IoT Application Enablement solution, where solution developers can build complete end-to-end IoT solutions utilizing the Azure IoT framework. Friendly's One-IoT™ LwM2M connector was essential, allowing for IoT devices to be connected via NB-IoT, CAT-M1, and with the amalgamation of these networks on new 5G rollouts.

Friendly's One-IoT™ device management platform is classed as a carrier-grade IoT device management solution, connecting any IoT device - regardless of their protocols - to upstream Cloud applications.

Friendly's support for the Azure IoT Plug & Play includes: Create/Update devices, Create/Update templates, and Get device credentials in Azure IoT Central. The integration also includes Provisioning devices in Azure DPS (Device Provisioning Service), as well as the bidirectional communications via Azure IoT Hub Device Twins (Update property/telemetry, receive commands).

Sean van der Walt, Friendly Technologies' IoT Product Director, stated "Friendly's One-IoT™ platform includes a host of Cloud connectors, such as Kafka, AMQPS, PubSub, MQTTS, and other stream protocols, which allows our solution to be Cloud Ready. Our One-IoT™ solution is cloud and device-agnostic, and we're especially proud of the fact that we were the first in the world to connect LwM2M IoT devices to Microsoft's Azure IoT more than 18 months ago, and we are the first in the world to release our Azure IoT Plug & Play connector."

Ilan Migdal, Friendly Technologies' CEO, added that "IoT Enterprises, utilities, carriers/operators, and service providers now have the ability to seamlessly connect their IoT assets to Cloud platforms, to scale their service operations, to streamline the costs for mass deployment, and to optimize operations for their service personnel, thereby creating business efficiencies and improving business returns across the value chain."

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified IoT platform for managing LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices, and a complete solution for the smart home.

Friendly platforms enable their customers to generate new revenue streams in smart home and IoT markets, such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more.

The traditional ACS TR-069 for operators and CSPs improve the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and remotely configures and updates firmware while providing data information to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose IoT and device management solutions are installed in more than two hundred IoT businesses and service providers worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management and smart homes.

