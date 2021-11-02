Friendable Welcomes 'ShamirMuzik,' An Affiliate Artist Of Warner Bros. Entertainment And Part Of Indie Label 'The MHZ'

ShamirMuzik has achieved over 1 million streams each on YouTube and Spotify, with features on Netflix, VH1, Power 105.1, MTV and more. With two events currently booked on Fan Pass for November 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the addition of ShamirMuzik to its Fan Pass Livestream artist platform. Fan Pass is preparing to develop a case study around ShamirMuzik, specifically, highlighting every step of his journey with the platform and showcasing just how artists can utilize the Fan Pass "Artist Pro" services to enhance their livestreams with custom merchandise, their very own e-commerce store, ticket sales, tips, and inviting fans to download the app, which creates subscribers that add to monthly revenues designed for artists by the Fan Pass platform.

ShamirMuzik is right in the sweet spot of artists the Company has targeted to showcase its offering and extend artists' reach, revenues, and visibility. As an artist currently with an indie label who has fans, social media followers, streams, and a genuine connection with his audience, Fan Pass will embrace ShamirMuzik's journey to share with other artists in the form of a case study, which will run through the end of this year.

ShamirMuzik - Current Statistics

Spotify - 1 million+ streams YouTube - 1 million+ streams Instagram - 114,000+ followers YouTube - 4,800+ followers | 1.4 million+ video views Twitter - 1,200+ followers

"I am very excited to embark on my journey with Fan Pass. They are a great platform for artists to utilize, especially when it comes to connecting with your fan base and supporters. I'm encouraging artists to jump on board because this is the future of a new wave that nobody has seen yet," said ShamirMuzik.

"Our entire team is extremely pleased to have ShamirMuzik on our Fan Pass Livestream platform," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. "And with such an immediate connection to him as an artist who's so passionate about his craft, we saw a huge opportunity to work closely with Shamir and our music PR partners at Lobeline Communications to create a case study that we can share as part of our offering to all artists."

"It's easy to be excited and passionate about a product or set of services you and your team have had the vision for, but it's entirely different when you have an artist like ShamirMuzik, who feels the very same way and has never been introduced to Fan Pass until now. Artists telling other artists about their experience, sharing with fans and allowing our team to share a case study that maps the next 60 days of Shamir's journey with our platform, company and team is huge. We believe this is an important step as we seek expansion of our platform, services and artist database in the coming months as well."

Click Here to Watch ShamirMuzik's First Performance:

https://app.fanpasslive.com/shamirmuzik

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com