Friendable Unveils New Artist And Fan Video Trailers As The Company Prepares Its Digital Marketing Campaign For Kickoff

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its two new video trailers, designed to showcase the Fan Pass Livestream platform and entice both artists and music fans around the world to sign up and join.

View the Artist and Fan videos, along with campaign landing pages at:

Artist Video

Fan Video

"Now that we have successfully released version 2.0 of our Fan Pass platform, along with updating all brand messaging and websites, our focus has turned toward our digital media assets and delivering a campaign that converts to downloads, artist registrations, merchandise sales and fan subscriptions. As with everything marketing related, these assets will be tested and tweaked as media dollars are spent, tracked and converted to several targeted outcomes, which begins with driving downloads of our app from either the Apple App or Google Play Stores, as well as to our website directly. The goal of having artist sign-ups and fans that subscribe or take advantage of our seven-day free trial, are all conversion metrics we will be watching closely as the campaign builds. Stay tuned, as the company anticipates its media rollout to begin next week," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

To Support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com