Friendable's Fan Pass Platform Records 128 New Artist Sign Ups Since Oct. 13, 2020, With Totals Now Surpassing 469 Artists Since Its July 2020 Launch

Q4 Momentum Building for Fan Pass as Halloween Streaming Event Approaches

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the dynamic results of its most recent 14 days of activity and growth data related to artist sign ups or registrations on Fan Pass, the Company's live streaming artist platform. Since the Company's Oct. 12, 2020, update, new artist registrations have continued to surge with Fan Pass acquiring 128 new artists from Oct. 13 through Oct. 27, 2020, which represents a 35% increase in a short two-week period.

"As the uncertainty continues around live venues and performances, we feel even stronger demand from artists seeking the foundational elements of performing from the virtual stage," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. "No matter how the limitations of performing in front of an in person audience shakes out, Fan Pass is here to build relationships with artists, labels and their fan communities so we can support reentry to these in person performances, while creating a "Hybrid" model of virtual performances for fans around the world."

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Contact:

