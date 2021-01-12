Friendable's Fan Pass Live Streaming Video And Artist Platform Closes 2020 With Over 700 New Artist Sign Ups Following July Launch

January 2021 is off to another fast start and on track to become the Company's largest gain in Artist sign ups, live channels and events to date

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed 2020 with more milestone achievements than the Company had projected as artists continue to come on board daily.

Artist sign ups exceeded 700 as the year came to a close, which showed quite a ramp up for the Fan Pass platform since late July 2020 when 16 artists performed live for its official launch event. The Company attributes these increases in part to a significant demand from up and coming artists, middle tier performers, and those seeking to replace their "gigs" with "live streaming" and "virtual events." The Fan Pass platform and service offering is filling a void that existed in the marketplace, which came to light as all industries focused on navigating and surviving the global pandemic.

The Company also reports an enthusiastic response to its metrics and approach of wrapping additional services to the existing set of tools that allow each artist to schedule events, sell tickets and perform live. Along with merchandise design, promotional materials, and the scheduling and management of each pre-show marketing initiatives, Fan Pass has received accolades from multiple artists and industry brands.

"In a very short period of time following our release of Fan Pass we have continued to receive numerous items of validation while continuing to test new traction points, service offerings and scalability of our business model. As we are focused on providing the very best experience for our artists and their fans, these spikes validate many of our efforts while providing additional and significant exposure for our brand," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

Significantly, as artist sign ups and channels increase on the Fan Pass platform, the Company recognizes some fans are showing their dedication by becoming subscribers, purchasing tickets to a live performance and others by purchasing an exclusive piece of artist merchandise. Lured by unique, exciting content provided by their favorite artists, a diverse fan base is growing, as Fan Pass remains focused on supporting all artists and their fans.

"In our perpetual effort to provide the highest level of transparency to the market while providing a current and detailed perspective of the opportunity that lays in front of Friendable, Inc., Fan Pass and our shareholders, we have taken what we feel to be the most appropriate steps to securing the Company's next round of growth capital. We are very excited for 2021, as the live streaming video marketplace continues to lead the way into an entirely new model of in-person live events combined with the live, yet virtual, experience of performing on Fan Pass. This is a year for scale on all fronts as we are confident our revenues will continue to scale as we perform, per our plan," Rositano added.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com .

