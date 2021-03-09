Friendable's Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Reports 317 New Artist Sign Ups For February 2021

Live event streams and performances jumped by 191% as metrics across the board continue to increase

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce impressive results for the Company's Fan Pass live streaming artist platform, showing rising activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups, monthly platform impressions, fan/user sessions and increases in social media followers, likes and reach.

As February 2021 closed out, Fan Pass continued to show growth in daily artist sign up numbers on a 30-day average month, closing on par with the previous month's signup numbers, although February runs short with 3 fewer days comparatively recorded.

The Fan Pass impression numbers are up 81% from previous, live event streams; artist events are up 191%, totaling 32 events for the month; and the fan or user sessions have increased 64%. Social media continues to bring the Company's numbers up as well, with reporting Facebook likes up 16%, expanding the platform's reach by 30% and increasing engagement by 22%. Instagram follower numbers bumped up by 9.3% and the Fan Pass reach on Instagram increased more significantly by showing gains of over 55%.

"It has been yet another month of confirming metrics for our team as we continue developing what we believe to be the most complete and really the best artist-centric live streaming platform available for music artists. It's much easier when you are an "A-Lister," or you have a real voice, but what about the majority, what about all that talent? Well, that's what Fan Pass is all about. It really comes down to only one thing, "Helping Artists." How do we extend, develop and foster new opportunities that engage an audience while developing a fan base that converts to a recurring revenue stream? That's a powerful thing," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

"Fan Pass launched its platform as a solution for artists and their fans as the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the associated shutdown has continued to severely hamstring the entertainment industry as a whole. The Company believes the virtual stage will be incorporated in all artist touring from now into the foreseeable future, protecting artist revenue streams should world or even local events limit earning potential."

"Statistics are always invigorating to a team, especially as you continuously test new features, engage artists, fans or even potential sponsors, as we are doing. These efforts are allowing us to continue gaining the knowledge that, we believe, ultimately leads us to our next steps of progress and growth. Although advances are incremental and relatively small, this is by design. I say this because it's often easy to look past the foundational support elements or capital needs and attempt scale at the wrong time based on the market's eagerness to pull you faster and faster. We are here to stake our claim and market position, not to be here today and gone tomorrow. We are scaling at a pace that supports infrastructure growth that can keep pace at where we are today. I have no doubt we will continue picking up speed in all areas of our business as we keep putting one foot in front of the other, building this incredible platform. Even more special to our team is our relationships with our artists and this artist community in general that has been nothing short of amazing and who are very grateful for our platform, support and personal touch," Rositano concluded.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com