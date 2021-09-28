Friendable Retains Top Entertainment PR Agency, Lobeline Communications, As The Company Prepares Fan Pass Campaigns Targeting The Music Industry

Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel, Lobeline focuses on serving entertainment and music-related clients, with all pr, social media and influencer marketing campaigns CAMPBELL, Calif.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Lobeline Communications as the Company's music focused public relations and digital partner as Fan Pass forges ahead with its growth strategy and branding efforts to elevate buzz in the artist community and entertainment industry.

"There is simply no substitute for targeted communications and long-standing media relationships. I believe the music and entertainment specific experience Lobeline Communications brings to our team adds an industry dynamic that will bring mainstream exposure and recognition to all that Fan Pass offers, both to artists and their fans, as well as highlight the current successes the Company continues to see," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

"Having offices rooted in Los Angeles, California, Lobeline also gives Fan Pass a presence in the Hollywood scene and brings additional reach with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Toronto. We feel Fan Pass has secured the absolute correct partner for the Company's growing needs in this entertainment sector and will continue adding to what is already a very talented and diverse team as we look to take advantage of several existing and new opportunities that we are currently engaged in. Our team is excited about these next stages of growth and expansion," Rositano added.

About Lobeline Communications

Lobeline Communications is a Los Angeles-based public relations and communications firm offering strategic, results-oriented solutions for corporate, consumer, talent, entertainment, and non-profit clients for over 30 years. Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel in 1986, Lobeline began primarily serving entertainment and music-related clients. Since then, Lobeline has expanded to meet the needs of its growing roster of clients. Lobeline's depth of experience and innovative approach enables the agency to provide strategic counsel and program execution across a wide range of areas, including public relations, media relations, marketing communications, corporate branding, and reputation management. For additional information please visit:

https://lobeline.com/

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

