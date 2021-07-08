Friendable Provides Progress Update Of Version 2.0 Of Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the Fan Pass Live app and the official launch of V2.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today provides to shareholders and its platform users the new features, services and performance upgrades of its Fan Pass Live platform, version 2.0.

Friendable's flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans as the entertainment industry continues to shift from the stage to the screen. Fan Pass is designed as a "virtual stage" that gives artists and entertainers the ability to perform, earn revenues, and engage with fans from around the world. For fans, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or backstage pass that offers exclusive access into the lives of fans' favorite artists.

"Demand for digital entertainment continues to increase, and we are pleased to announce that we are seeing a greater number of artist sign-ups, fan support, merchandise sales and live performances through our current Fan Pass platform," said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. "As we approach the one-year anniversary of the launch of Fan Pass Live, the time is rapidly approaching to unveil the full breadth of what our team has been developing over the past 10 months. It's been rewarding to hear the feedback and see our team take action on each and every detail that supports our artists and their fans. This is what it's all about, and v2.0 has everything we need to scale. I believe that's exactly what our supporters will see coming in our next phase."

Fan Pass - Version 2.0 New Features - Upgrades List:

For Artists:

Integrated artist dashboard

- View analytics such as merchandise and ticket sales, content views, and total revenue directly from the artist dashboard in the Fan Pass mobile or web application.

Ability to schedule video on demand

- Set start and end dates for content availability in the artist's channel.

Ability to ticket videos on demand

- Ticket audio/videos on demand to maximize each artist's earning potential on exclusive content.

Upgraded dashboard

- Updated dashboard allows artists to track and monitor engagement/fan activity with ease.

Re-created go-live flow

- Designed for easy-to-navigate and simplified upload and streaming of photo, video and audio content.

Artist tipping

- Fans can donate to artists during their livestreams with real-time tipping.

Instant artist access

- Artists can now sign up and go live instantaneously.

New artist subscription packages (Artist Pro)

- Artists can see how fans interact with their content on Fan Pass. From advanced analytics, a custom merchandise store and design, and promotions on Fan Pass social media accounts, artists benefit from a host of valuable insights.

Refined schedule event flow

- Schedule current or future livestreams directly from the event calendar or integrated mobile go-live flow.

Artist chat support built into the app

- Fans can chat directly with Fan Pass support agents in the mobile app.

Ticket and merchandise sales updated daily in the artist dashboard

- Artists can view real-time analytics on their live events tickets and merchandise sales.

Ability to cancel live events

- Artists can now cancel their events if plans change with an immediate and automatic refund to all ticket purchasers.

Viewer count

- Live viewer counts during streams, viewable by both fans and artists.

For Artists and Fans:

Completely redesigned user interface

- A clean, easier-to-navigate interface with updated features that create an entirely new experience.

Integrated shopping experience

- Shop merchandise, streaming gear or pro services directly from the mobile app.

Face ID

- Sign into the Fan Pass Live mobile app using face ID on any iOS device.

Home feed to see all new posted content for genres and artists followed

- A new customized user homepage to find new content, music and live events posted by the artists they follow.

View past events and "liked" content

- From their profile, users can find all of their "liked" content, as well as paid events saved within the profile.

Notifications per artist

- Users can opt-in for push notifications to stay up to speed with their favorite artists and be the first to know when they go live or post exclusive content.

Ability to follow events and individual artists

- Users can follow their favorite artists and specific events to see more of the content they enjoy.

Stars

- Users can interact with their favorite artists during their stream with real-time animated star overlays.

Refined search for artists and fans

- Refined and seamless search so users can quickly find their favorite artists' content.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable (OTC: FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, is an invaluable app for both artists and fans as performances continue to shift from the stage to the screen.

Fan Pass serves a vital need, providing a virtual stage for artists to perform, earn and engage with fans from around the world. In addition, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or backstage pass, giving fans exclusive access into the lives of their favorite artists.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

