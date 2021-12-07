Friendable CEO Featured On Hellblazerbiz Podcast In 'Fan Pass Live' Episode Highlighting The Company's Platform And Plans For Future Growth

Fan Pass is in an exciting stage, extending its reach and popular service offerings to artists in the UK as well as other countries outside the US CAMPBELL, Calif.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that Company CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. is featured in a one-on-one conversation with the Hellblazerbiz Podcast.

The wide-ranging interview focuses on the difficulties and setbacks independent artists face when it comes to revenue and recognition during a time when a worldwide pandemic continues to challenge in-person experiences. Today, Fan Pass Live is making it easier for artists and stars to connect with their fans, giving artists more control and freedom over the content they share and create, from the distribution of their music to merchandise and exclusive content, the ability to obtain production equipment for shows, and more.

Fan Pass is an all-in-one platform that also offers various levels of "Pro Services" and "Artist Pro" offerings that help build an artist's brand. Artists can take advantage of Fan Pass services, which include the creative design of exclusive merchandise, an e-commerce store for the artist, as well as inventory/drop ship management, allowing artists to enjoy a growing fan base, worry-free, and collect their share of the revenue. Additional services include logo and social media designs, promotions, and announcements.

"We are really pushing the boundary on the freedom for artists to control their music," said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO Friendable, Inc. "We also nurture their careers by helping find the right equipment and more. Fan Pass is a one stop shop, where artists can create events and have fans access the backstage, as it were, allowing them to participate in an event no matter where they are in the world. Stay tuned as we are in the final stages of finalizing independent music distribution services, play listing and other services that will truly elevate the game of all our indie artists' ability to succeed."

The Hell Blazer Biz Live Session With Robert Rositano Jr., CEO of Fan Pass Live

Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/mt/podcast/fan-pass-live-founder-robert-rositano-talks-to-me-about/id1048447848?i=1000543740558

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

