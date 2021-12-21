Friendable CEO Featured In Authority Magazine Article Titled '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder'; Magazine Reaches 90 Million Monthly Visitors

The interview includes insight into why these 5 things matter and could eliminate costly mistakes, down the road as management continues to expand the Fan Pass service offerings CAMPBELL, Calif.

The interview includes insight into why these 5 things matter and could eliminate costly mistakes, down the road as management continues to expand the Fan Pass service offerings

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO has been featured in an article published by Authority Magazine. The article, featuring Friendable CEO and Founder Robert A. Rositano Jr., delves into the mind of a founder and executive, as well as specifically touching on how Friendable's Fan Pass livestream artist platform is revolutionizing the music industry.

"We are on the move as the New Year approaches and intend to bring more awareness to our brand, community and platform with a variety of new service offerings set to enhance all artist and fan experiences. To be interviewed by Authority Magazine puts Friendable, Fan Pass, myself and my brother/partner in a very elite class among those who have been previously interviewed by the Authority team, including the founders of GoPro, Zoom, Zappos, Adobe and Cisco. Thank you to our team, partners and our shareholders for their continued support. We are ready for an exciting 2022," said Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Authority Magazine - "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Founder."

Article Link: https://medium.com/authority-magazine/robert-rositano-jr-of-fan-pass-live-5-things-i-wish-someone-told-me-before-i-became-a-founder-7df1be3927a

About Authority Magazine:

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication devoted to sharing interesting "interview series" featuring people who are authorities in business, film, sports and tech. We use interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. We believe that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart and eyes. Most publications share great articles about a single topic. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include "Female Disruptors, With Akemi Sue Fisher," "Big Ideas, With Christina D. Warner," "Grit, With Phil Laboon," "Women of The Blockchain Revolution, With Tyler Gallagher," "Mental Health Champions, With Bianca Rodriguez," "Joie de Vivre, With Dr. Marina Kostina," "The Future Is Now, With Fotis Georgiadis" and "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me, With Yitzi Weiner." Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 30,000 empowering interviews with prominent authorities like Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, Floyd Mayweather, Baron Davis, Kelly Rowland, Bobby Brown, Daymond John, Seth Godin, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Lindsay Lohan, Cal Ripken Jr., David Wells, Jillian Michaels, John Sculley, Matt Sorum, Derek Hough, Mika Brzezinski, Blac Chyna, and the C-Suite executives of companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Blue Cross Blue Shield, MasterCard, Comcast, Pepsi, 3M, EY, L'Oréal, Charles Schwab, FedEx, Walgreens, Zoho, The Television Academy (Emmys), Intuit, Virgin, Campbell, Walmart, CVS, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Sprint, Oracle, RedHat, GoPro, Zoom, Udemy, Samuel Adams Beer, Zappos, Adobe, Capital One, Lockheed Martin, Gallop, Procter & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Chipotle, Allergan, Deloitte, Intel, Starbucks, McAfee, Hilton, Cisco, David's Bridal, Taco Bell, Konica Minolta, Morton's Salt, Udemy, Kraft Heinz and thousands others.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com