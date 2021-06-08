Friendable Announces July 24, 2021, As The Official Release Date Of Its All New, Version 2.0 Of The Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

This date marks the 1-year anniversary from launch as the Company prepares to extend its virtual venue, as physical venues and studios begin to reopen CAMPBELL, CA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc.

CAMPBELL, CA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce the official version 2.0 release date of its Fan Pass live platform. Since the launch of version 1.0 on the very same date one year ago, the app has grown from 16 total artists to over 4,000 artist sign ups. Now the Company prepares to scale up, showcasing all it has learned from thousands of artists and their fans.

The new 2.0 mobile and web applications will display a wide range of feature upgrades, significant UI/UX enhancements and, most of all, a streamlined set of tools for live streaming events from the virtual stage, broadcasting from behind the scenes, music distribution assistance, live and virtual event bookings. An all new "Artist Pro" feature, offering a fee-based service that provides various benefits to elevate each artist brand image, grow their fan base and assist in the building of their careers without the need of being signed by a traditional record label, is also included as a featured upgrade.

"When working with technology as the go-between, it's sometimes easy to get caught up in the actual technology itself, rather than truly understanding the use case for the person on the other side of its purpose. In our case, it's the music artists themselves," said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

"So, in approaching an all-new version of the Fan Pass platforms, it's been more important than anything that we listen. The feedback along the way has been both positive and constructive, even overwhelming at times, but it has shown us all along that we have been and continue to be on the right track. We are excited to share more, so stay tuned as additional updates will continue to follow as we execute on our plans and the release version 2.0," Rositano concluded.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's new flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Even as live shows resume, Fan Pass serves a vital need: providing a virtual stage for artists to perform, earn and engage with fans from around the world. In addition, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or Backstage Pass, giving fans exclusive access into the lives of their favorite artists.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com or www.fanpasslive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

