Friendable Announces First Official Fan Pass Live Halloween Event With Special Offer For All Performing Artists

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications, is pleased to announce today it has unveiled a new promotion for all active artists on the Fan Pass platform, offering them a paid promotion prior to any Halloween performances they schedule and broadcast through Fan Pass.

As Halloween 2020 is certain to look very different for most this year, Fan Pass intends to bring live entertainment to the virtual stage to enhance the evening for both artists and their fans.

"The response to our platform continues to confirm our passion, and with each artist showing such a great appreciation for what our team has created and continues to do in support of their efforts, we wanted to give something back. We think this Halloween Live promotion is a real win-win for both the artists and their fans," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

"It's simple: Halloween is upon us, and each active artist now has the opportunity to schedule a live performance on the Fan Pass event calendar. Our team will then get to work designing promotional materials to announce each artist's performance. The artists can then simply push repost these promotional posts to their social media fans and followers, and Fan Pass will pay to boost the posts on both the Fan Pass Instagram and Facebook Accounts for additional exposure. This is our way of giving back to our artists and helping facilitate an enjoyable, socially distant Halloween experience for their fans," Rositano concluded.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

