Fresno Area Physician Offers A More Personalized Approach To Healthcare With The Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Gina Brar, MD, FACP, an internist with a leading private practice in Fresno, CA, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that provides patients with more time, support and greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

The Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique concierge medicine model that allows physicians to offer an exclusive membership program within their existing medical practice. It was developed almost 20 years ago as a solution to the high-volume pressure put on physicians and medical practices. Patients wanted a return to the more relaxed, comprehensive support and service that comes from a strong physician relationship, and physicians needed to find a way to provide that support, without turning away patients or suffering financially. The Hybrid Choice became the solution because it puts control back in the hands of patients. They decide the service level that works for them. Physicians continue to accept insurance plans and referral networks remain intact. Their limited-membership program gives physicians flexibility, more time with patients, and a much-needed new revenue source.

Dr. Brar decided to launch her Hybrid Choice program because she recognized that now, more than ever, it was important to provide her patients with options. "These are challenging times, and many of my patients lead busy, complicated lives. They need to be confident they have a doctor who knows them, who they can call or visit when they need care. They don't want to be sent to an urgent care clinic or to play phone tag with a covering health provider. They want the doctor they trust," says Dr. Brar. "This program gives me the flexibility to provide that support for the patients who want it, while continuing to see all of my patients. It's a solution that works for everyone."

Patients who enroll in Dr. Brar's Hybrid Choice pay an annual fee that allows Dr. Brar to provide services that go beyond what could be offered in a traditional practice. They include: a greater focus on wellness with a comprehensive annual exam that includes specialty lab work through Cleveland Heart Lab; easy to secure, unhurried appointments that generally start on time; Dr. Brar's private cell phone number and HIPAA compliant email address to make communication easy and direct, even after hours; enhanced medical advocacy and coordination with all other healthcare providers; a dedicated office staff with a focus on service to assist patients; discounted aesthetic services; and social rounds at St. Agnes Hospital, when necessary. Children between ages 18-26 also receive complimentary membership when their parent joins.

"My patients are like my family, and being able to provide this kind of personalized approach to their care is very exciting. I'm overwhelmed by their response and the trust they have placed in me."

For more information, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email members@choice.md.

About Gina Brar, MD, FACPDr. Gina Brar graduated from GMC Medical School and completed her Residency in 1995 in Internal Medicine from St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois. She has been providing Primary Care to Fresno patients since 1995. She has 25 plus years of experience in caring for adults and women's health. She also offers laser hair removal, Botox and aesthetic services. Dr. Brar has held appointments as Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine with UCSF and UC Davis, training young physicians and nurse practitioners. She has also worked in Navy Hospital caring for veterans and military families.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with over 500 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

